Travis Kelce knows exactly where to turn when he’s feeling down—his girlfriend’s music. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about how Taylor Swift’s songs help him navigate tough emotional moments, including feelings of depression, PageSix reports. During the latest episode of his and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion shared how music plays a significant role in his mood regulation.

Taylor Swift’s Music as a Soundtrack for Emotions

Kelce explained that his approach to dealing with low moments involves listening to music that aligns with his emotions. “I listen to music that is very telling of my mood,” he said. “I just listen to Taylor’s music. She has something for everything.” His brother, Jason, agreed, emphasizing Swift’s extensive discography that spans multiple moods and themes.

Swift’s music, which ranges from euphoric pop anthems to soul-crushing ballads, offers something for every emotional state. Kelce referenced how certain tracks perfectly encapsulate heartbreak, even joking that Swift has songs reflecting his own Super Bowl disappointment. With the Chiefs falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in a close game, Kelce admitted he found solace in Swift’s storytelling.

Jason, who prefers “sad country songs” when he feels down, acknowledged that Taylor Swift’s music also resonates with listeners going through tough times. “No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music,” he added.

A Longtime Fan of His Superstar Girlfriend

Kelce’s appreciation for Swift’s music isn’t new. Since the couple started dating in 2023, he has frequently praised her songwriting and shared his favorite tracks. In a 2024 interview on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, he listed “Blank Space,” “Cruel Summer,” and “So High School” as his top Swift songs. More recently, he declared “The Tortured Poets Department” his favorite album, acknowledging he’s “biased” because of the references to him in the lyrics.

His top picks from Swift’s latest album? “So High School” and “The Alchemy.” Given his deep connection to the lyrics, it’s no surprise that he turns to Swift’s music for comfort during difficult times. Whether celebrating victories or processing defeats, Kelce finds that his girlfriend’s artistry offers the perfect emotional outlet.