It doesn’t seem like the Las Vegas Raiders are hitting home runs in the offseason. They traded for Geno Smith and gave Maxx Crosby way too much money. To stop the bad moves, here are two players the Raiders must avoid signing in 2025 NFL free agency.

The 2024 season wound up in a 4-13 heap of ugliness, and the Raiders need to avoid having it happen again. They need help at the running back position and the wide receiver room must have additions.

But here are two players they should steer clear of in their search. They should not sign wide receiver Cooper Kupp or running back J.K. Dobbins.

WR Cooper Kupp should be on ‘avoid' list

Let’s face it. Kupp’s best days are in the rear-view mirror. That’s a sad-but-true take from many NFL observers. However, he does still have something to offer, according to espn.com.

“Kupp is still a highly instinctual route runner with the coverage awareness to find open field,” Matt Bowen wrote. “But his lower-body quickness is slipping, and he doesn't separate at the same rate. Kupp sat out 18 games over his past three seasons but remains an option for a team looking to sign a veteran No. 3. He finished 2024 with 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns.”

The Raiders wide receiver room tells quite a story. Jakobi Meyers is currently the lead dog. He’s coming off a career-high 87 catches for 1,027 yards with four scores. However, he’s not an Alpha receiver. Much of his yardage came because he’s all the Raiders had in terms of weapons. He’s a No. 2 guy.

So the Raiders must find an upgrade. Kupp isn’t the answer as a No. 1 receiver anymore. Signing him would keep pressure on Meyers to perform as WR1. And that means Smith and the offense will struggle.

Kupp would be a good influence for the locker room. Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that positive point when talking about letting Kupp go, according to kget.com.

“There hasn't been a more challenging decision since I've been here going into year nine,” McVay said. “I do think you have to be able to acknowledge. It doesn't mean that you don't still see a lot of amazing things that he can contribute. It's about the big picture, but it was hard. It was really hard.

“I think there's a lot of love. I think he understands how much he’s meant to me. (And) … in spite of a uniquely challenging situation, I know that the relationship and the bond that we have is strong enough to be able to sustain.”

RB J.K. Dobbins should not be on Raiders’ radar

Dobbins simply doesn’t stay healthy. There’s no sense pouring money into his free agent bags because it’s unlikely it will be a good rate of return. Dobbins played only eight games in 2022 for the Ravens. He managed to get on the field for only one game in 2023.

Moving on to the Chargers in 2024, Dobbins showed a little more durability, but still missed four games and six starts.

It’s not that Dobbins is a poor player. He’s an effective runner when he’s healthy. And he can be a good fit as he was with the Chargers in 2024. New York Giants lineman Jon Runyan, who played for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh in college, said early last season that Dobbins fit well in Harbaugh’s system, according to nypost.com.

“(Harbaugh) wants somebody that’s smart,” Runyan said. “Tough. And they’re going to go until he says stop. He wants somebody that’s always going to ask for more. He wants guys that are going to fight through adversity, and they’re not going to break. They’re just only going to get stronger as whatever — the elements, the adversity — tries to bring ’em down. He wants guys that are going to be mentally and physically strong enough to fight through that. I feel like he’s tried to recruit those players to whatever program he’s been at since he’s been coaching football.”

And Dobbins liked playing for Harbaugh.

“He’s himself,” Dobbins said. “He’s unique, (and) he’s competitive. I think that’s what’s making him a great coach.”

But herein lies the problem with the Raiders chasing Dobbins. To be such a good fit with the team and the coach, why didn’t the Chargers re-sign him? Red flag.

Instead, the Chargers cast their backfield lot with Najee Harris instead of retaining Dobbins. Harris fits the mold of Harbaugh’s desire to have leaders, according to chargers.com.

“Like a lot of leaders, it's not about what they say, it's about what they do,” Harbaugh said. “What you do speaks so loudly that you can't even hear what you're saying.”

Raiders already signed a veteran running back

Interestingly, the Raiders signed another injury prone player in Raheem Mostert on Thursday.

Maybe that will impact their draft strategy that could involve a long and hard look at Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

“With Geno Smith aboard as the starting quarterback, the Raiders can add the final member of my four-man top tier of prospects, which includes Hunter, Carter, Graham and Jeanty,” Yates wrote. “A Pete Carroll-coached team is always going to make the running game a substantial priority. Jeanty shows elusiveness, power and vision as a runner, and he can chip in with the pass game. But there are also still some running back dominoes that need to fall in free agency, which could pivot this pick.”