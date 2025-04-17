The Las Vegas Raiders have nine potential game changers to bring in. All through the 2025 NFL Draft.

Incoming quarterback Geno Smith needs weapons. Top rookie Brock Bowers can use receiving help. Vegas can even look into adding depth or trench help for Maxx Crosby.

But this draft is more than helping out these three 2025 cornerstones in Sin City. New head coach Pete Carroll can win over Silver and Black fans by nailing this draft class. This time he has the backing of John Spytek at general manager and Tom Brady as co-owner. All three know firsthand how to build a Super Bowl contender — with nine rings combined (Brady has seven).

We're not turning to mock simulators for his one, though. These selections are based on need, value or depth. The trio of Spytek, Carroll and Brady all lock in their first draft class by starting with…

Raiders turn to Ashton Jeanty first

Ashton Jeanty to the Raiders looks more realistic as the days pass. There's multiple reasons why Jeanty is a fit.

He lights a fire under a dismal ground attack that ranked 32nd. Jeanty is his own workhorse back. But he's one of the few backs who can wear down a defense the more carries he handles.

He's heading into a run-first approach Carroll is installing alongside Chip Kelly. Jeanty evokes Marshawn Lynch flashbacks for Carroll. He gets his power back of the future at No. 6.

Defensive help and explosive WR arrive next for Raiders

The day two selections bolster the two other instrumental needs for L.V.

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams arrives next at 37th. Kelly is familiar with the massive 6-foot-3, 334-pounder — as he clogged running lanes and collapsed pockets for the Buckeyes. He's a perfect complimentary option next to Christian Wilkins.

Smith then receives his new target: Tory Horton at No. 68. The Colorado State and Nevada star delivered multiple 1,000-yard seasons. Horton brings the quick feet, hands and ball-tracking ability that bolsters the WR room. Plus reminds Smith of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Horton returns to the Silver State here.

Raiders make deal with Dolphins for next pick

In the words of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, we've got a trade! Miami acquires the Raiders' 108th selection and a 2026 third rounder. Vegas moves down to 116, but adds Jalen Ramsey to top off the deal.

Ramsey and the Raiders are popularly linked. Spytek and company finally address cornerback in this deal. Ruling out needing a CB early.

Vegas then adds a defensive back teammate for Ramsey at 116th: Jaylen Reed of Penn State. The Nittany Lions star adds a downhill hitter for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to install a new nastiness for the Raiders.

Raiders address QB in draft's final day

Raiders insider Vic Tafur of The Athletic calls for the team to trade Aidan O'Connell. That'll likely become a popular idea between April 24 to 26 inside the Raiders' draft room.

The move opens the door for Quinn Ewers of Texas to come inside. Ewers is another popular Raiders possibility. He sits and learns from Smith here.

The final four selections become a mix of offensive and defensive skill guys. Linebacker Cody Simon adds to the Ohio State representation at 180th. Ricky White of UNLV then stays in the 702 by going 213th overall. White posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Rebels, but scored a career-high 11 touchdowns last season.

Jaydon Blue joins Jeanty in the backfield at No. 215. The Texas star provides a future “lightning” back for Kelly and Carroll with his 4.38 speed. Cornerback Justin Walley of Minnesota ends the Raiders' draft at No. 222 — handing the team a possible slot CB option.