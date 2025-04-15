ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed his decision to seek a trade for Jalen Ramsey, and the betting odds are already out. Having already pulled off one major offseason trade, the Las Vegas Raiders are the early favorites to land the star cornerback.

The Raiders opened as 4-1 favorites to acquire Ramsey, according to initial odds from Great Offshore Sportsbooks. They are followed closely by the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

Ramsey has no direct connection to the Raiders organization, head coach Pete Carroll or defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. However, as one of the founders of the renowned “Legion of Boom” team, Carroll is known for his work with defensive backs.

With two years remaining on his $72 million deal, Ramsey's price range is what will prevent most teams from acquiring him. The Raiders are one of the few teams that can afford his current contract. Las Vegas has the third-most cap space in the league at $42 million below the limit, according to Over the Cap.

No Ramsey trade odds are available on any domestic sportsbooks yet. However, fans can expect to soon find them on DraftKings, Fanduel and most of their go-to sites.

Raiders' 2025 offseason turnover

A trade for Ramsey would fit right in line with what the Raiders have done during the 2025 offseason. Perhaps no team has endured more offseason turnover than Las Vegas, who already replaced its general manager, head coach and quarterback. The changes set the table for a new era to begin in 2025 with John Spytek and Pete Carroll in charge.

After hiring Spytek and Carroll, the Raiders got their offseason started by trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. The move reunited Smith with Carroll, who coached him to a career resurgence in Seattle. The move effectively ends the disastrous Gardner Minshew-Aidan O'Connell era.

The Raiders are still far from done with their offseason moves. They enter the 2025 NFL Draft with nine picks, headlined by the No. 6 overall selection. Las Vegas is currently projected to take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with its first-round pick, which would further cement an offseason turnaround.