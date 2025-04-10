The Las Vegas Raiders are two weeks away from adding potential cornerstones to build around. The 2025 NFL Draft brings new energy for Silver and Black fans. This time the trio of Tom Brady, John Spytek and Pete Carroll will make roster decisions.

All three men are fueling new curiosity and excitement for long suffering Raider fans. Especially the ones hoping to see the franchise become a perennial contender once again. Who they grab No. 6 overall is the focus.

Except we can't forget about some sleeper prospects for the Raiders. Fans must remember Maxx Crosby arrived as a less-heralded draft prospect. The edge rusher came to the team in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan. He's since become the face of the defense following his day three draft fall.

The sixth pick will be expected to set the tone for the Raiders' future. But there are late round possibilities beyond capable of impacting the Raiders immediately. We're basing this off their immense production at the collegiate level, plus the need they can provide. Here's three sleeper prospects to watch.

Raiders should eye NCAA leader to bolster secondary

Jack Jones is gone on the eve of the draft. His departure opens a new spot up at cornerback.

Maybe Travis Hunter falls here, which looks like a possibility at sixth overall. But an NCAA leader can bolster this unit too.

Nohl Williams of Cal brings a nation's best seven interceptions in tow. Williams improved his eyes and coverage patience while with the Golden Bears. He even brought back a 40-yard interception to the end zone against Cam Ward, who's the projected top pick.

Williams dropped to day three status because of his subpar 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine (4.5). But the Raiders have lacked a ballhawk at cornerback for years. Williams is a gift pick between rounds four to five for Vegas. Cal has watched past CBs thrive with the Raiders before (see Nnamdi Asomugha).

Raiders can target Big Ten star for defensive trenches

Vegas needs inside help on defense. Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins are a stout, underrated pairing. The former fresh off a career-best season. But depth and run-stuffing help is needed.

That's where Indiana star C.J. West comes in. West is a cerebral defender known to identify lateral movement by a blocker. Then disrupts the blocker's feet with power. West is damaging on stretch plays thanks to his quickness shooting through the gap.

He's not a sack artist from his time at IU and Kent State. But he gives Carroll and returning defensive coordinator Patrick Graham a short yardage/goal line disruptor here.

Raiders need to look into potential ‘Puka Nacua' more closely

Wide receiver is the last big Raiders need. Some fans and draft experts believe Tetairoa McMillan is worth taking at No. 6.

But the AFC West franchise shouldn't feel pressured to grab a WR early — especially with how deep the talent pool is for the position. Vegas can hold off and take a national leader mentioned as a “Puka Nacua” type by Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team: Nick Nash of San Jose State. Valentino adds Nash can bring size mismatches as an “oversized slot” option.

“He's not an overly dynamic downfield threat, but he fits the profile of guys like Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as bigger-bodied receivers who can win inside and out,” Valentino wrote. “Being a reliable big slot is incredibly valuable as offenses continue to embrace chess pieces that can stay on the field regardless of formation.”

Nash went from dual-threat quarterback to leading the nation with 16 touchdown catches. He also collected 50% of his contested catches. Nash can take inside pressure off Jakobi Meyers and even last year's top rookie Brock Bowers here. New Raiders QB Geno Smith even thrived with a WR near similar to the SJSU star in Smith-Njigba. Nash can keep the chains moving for the Raiders offense as a late find.