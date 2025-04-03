The Las Vegas Raiders approached the 2025 offseason needing to reshape their roster to stay competitive in the AFC West. With a new quarterback leading the charge, key players returning, and strategic signings to strengthen the team, the Raiders aimed to make a statement. Sure, the high-profile acquisitions naturally captured most of the attention. However, one lesser-known addition could prove to be a crucial difference-maker. Veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts, signed to a budget-friendly deal, might be the most overlooked yet impactful move of the Raiders’ offseason.

The Raiders' 2025 Free Agency Recap

It has been an eventful offseason for the Raiders. Of course, this started with a major coaching change. The team brought in Pete Carroll to lead the franchise, subsequently reuniting him with his former quarterback, Geno Smith, via trade. Yes, Smith represents an upgrade at the position. That said, his past performances in Seattle, where his QB+ grades never surpassed a C+, indicate a limited ceiling.

The Raiders also addressed their offensive line by signing Alex Cappa. That's a move that followed the release of Andre James. Sure, Cappa provides a solid starting option at guard. However, it also remains debatable whether this is a true upgrade for a unit that ranked 22nd in the league last season. Defensively, the addition of Jeremy Chinn was a positive move. On the flip side, it came at the cost of losing key contributors such as Tre’von Moehrig, Robert Spillane, and Nate Hobbs. Given that the defense ranked 21st last year, these changes might not be enough to make meaningful improvements.

One of the Raiders' most significant moves was securing the long-term future of Maxx Crosby. He remains a cornerstone of the defense. Yes, this extension was a crucial win for the franchise. That said, the overall direction of the roster remains uncertain. The coaching change certainly provides some optimism. With plenty of free agents still on the market, there’s potential for further moves. However, it’s difficult to argue that the Raiders have definitively improved their roster since the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Free agency wasn’t without its challenges, though. Las Vegas had to part ways with some key defensive players due to salary cap limitations. The departures will undoubtedly test the depth and adaptability of the roster. Despite these setbacks, the Raiders still managed to make some smart acquisitions. Of course, none was more underrated than the signing of Elandon Roberts.

Here we'll try to look at the player who is the Las Vegas Raiders' sneakiest signing during the 2025 NFL free agency period.

The Underrated Impact of Elandon Roberts

At first glance, signing a 30-year-old linebacker to a short-term contract might not seem like a game-changing move. However, Roberts brings exactly what the Raiders need. He carries toughness, experience, and a relentless edge that aligns perfectly with their aggressive defensive identity. Seeking to add a veteran presence to the linebacker corps, the Silver and Black turned to the former Pittsburgh Steelers standout to bolster their unit.

With Spillane departing in free agency, the Raiders effectively swapped an $11 million-per-year linebacker for a $3.01 million one. And they did so without suffering a significant drop-off in talent. Spillane, before his time in Las Vegas, never earned a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade above 60.0 in his four years with Pittsburgh. He surpassed that mark in both of his seasons with the Raiders. However, Roberts arrives with even more upside. Last season, Roberts was the NFL’s third-highest-graded linebacker in run defense (91.0). On the flip side, he did struggle in coverage (49.6)—a similar profile to what the Raiders had in Spillane.

Addressing a Major Weakness

Roberts has built a reputation as a consistent and reliable force in the middle of the defense. His durability has been a hallmark of his career. He was invaluable when the Steelers suffered multiple injuries at the linebacker position. Sure, other teams scrambled to fill gaps. However, Roberts remained a steady presence, showcasing the kind of resilience and leadership the Raiders desperately need at the position. He has played at a high level even in challenging circumstances.

For years, the Raiders have struggled with stability at linebacker. The position has been a revolving door. They have been plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances. Roberts' arrival provides an immediate boost. He will allow the Raiders to be more aggressive in their defensive approach. His presence in the middle frees up edge rushers like Crosby and Malcolm Koonce to attack the quarterback without worrying about gaps in run defense.

Roberts isn’t just a downhill run-stopper, too. He also brings added versatility as a situational blitzer. Over the past few seasons, he has proven to be an effective pass rusher from the linebacker position., registering 4.5 sacks in 2022 with the Dolphins. That ability to generate pressure will be a valuable asset for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Roberts gives the Raiders another weapon to disrupt opposing quarterbacks and strengthen their overall defensive scheme.

A Low-Risk, High-Reward Signing

While splashy signings and blockbuster trades tend to dominate headlines, the best teams find value in overlooked moves. The addition of Elandon Roberts is exactly that—an under-the-radar signing that could pay significant dividends for the Raiders. His experience, toughness, and leadership make him an ideal fit for a defense that is still finding its identity. With a manageable contract and a clear role in the system, Roberts has the potential to be one of the best value signings of the Raiders’ offseason. If he can replicate his success in Pittsburgh, he’ll prove to be one of the smartest moves Las Vegas made in 2025.