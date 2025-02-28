The Las Vegas Raiders have positioned themselves to land Matthew Stafford. All after finding “common ground” for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback.

The Raiders have risen as the top trade option for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, per team insider Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday.

Through this scenario, the Raiders can offer a potential financial deal to complete the trade of Stafford. Meanwhile, the Rams can match or agree on compensation with Vegas.

The Raiders also won't face disciplinary actions as one league official told Bonsignore that Vegas didn't violate any tampering rules. The tampering allegations surfaced after co-owner Tom Brady hosted Stafford on a skiing trip.

“There is no issue here,” the spokesperson told Bonsignore. “The Rams gave the player and his agent permission to speak to the Raiders.”

Stafford earned permission to speak with other teams about his market value. Hence why his name is attached to NFL trade chatter.