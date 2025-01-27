The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their next head coach. After disastrous tenures by Jon Gruden, Josh McDaniels, and Antonio Pierce, they picked the veteran who won a title with the Seattle Seahawks. But Carroll is 73 years old so he won't be the coach for a long time. Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer reported that the Raiders are looking for a succession plan.

“In preparing to try to land a coaching job over the past year, Carroll talked a lot about finding an assistant or two to put on his staff whom he felt could succeed him (like Bruce Arians did with Todd Bowles and Leftwich in Tampa),” Breer reported. “I don’t know who those guys will be, but it does seem like that’ll be part of his plan.”

The Raiders also have a new general manager, John Spytek. He was the assistant general manager for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before accepting the role. So he is familiar with this succession-plan hiring from the Bruce Arians era in Tampa. While Bowles is still the head coach in Tampa, Byron Leftwich is available right now.

Pete Carroll cut his teeth as a defensive coordinator but the new coach could be an offensive guy who they pair with a quarterback. Who are the best options available?

The Raiders must find their next head coach to work under Pete Carroll

If Spytek was impressed with Leftwich when he was in Tampa, he could be the offensive coordinator of the Raiders. But he was fired but the Bucs after the 2022 season and has not worked in the NFL since. He is far from the only option the Raiders should consider. There is one former Carroll confidant he could consider.

Darrell Bevell has been an offensive assistant in the NFL since 2000. He has two stints as an interim head coach under his belt but his most successful stint was as the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks. He was there from 2011-2017, winning a Super Bowl and working under Pete Carroll. He is currently the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins, so he could take offensive coordinator interviews.

Bevell is a veteran voice who can learn the Raiders organization before taking the role. Carroll trusts him and with the right quarterback, his system can work. Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown got head coaching interviews, so he could be a solid option for the succession plan as well.