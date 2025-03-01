The Las Vegas Raiders have a busy offseason ahead. NFL free agency will be another stepping stone to revamping the roster, and help new head coach Pete Carroll return this franchise to playoff contention.

First on the Raiders' docket is to find a quarterback. A reliable veteran arm that can consistently bring out the best in the offense's best weapons.

After flopping on a potential Matthew Stafford trade, the organization could finally address another elephant in the room, which is the tight end rotation. Typically, it's never a bad idea to have two quality pass catchers two running two-TE sets. But inferring from their offensive scheme in the 2024-25 season, there isn't a proven way to effectively involve both players.

So where does that leave us?

Based on the inordinate production from Brock Bowers in his rookie season, the Raiders are able to entertain options for third-year tight end Michael Mayer.

Raiders will explore Michael Mayer trade

It appears that the Raiders are serious about finding a trade suitor for Mayer, per

The Raiders selected Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and planned for him to be a long-term answer. But when they surprised the league by using the No. 13 overall pick on Bowers in 2024, the clock started ticking on Mayer's future with the franchise.

Now there's the current offseason, in which they've had discussions with teams who have interest in Mayer, according to league sources.

The front office will also shop running back Zamir White, who also desperately needs a change of scenery following a disappointing year.

“I wouldn’t rule out anything,” Spytek said.

Mayer recorded just 21 catches for 156 yards and no touchdowns in 11 appearances last season, while Bowers earned All-Pro honors in his first NFL campaign.