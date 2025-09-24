While Week 3's 41-24 loss to the Washington Commanders wasn't the worst loss that the Las Vegas Raiders have ever had, it was worrying for a few different reasons. Most notable was a disappointing running game, as rookie Ashton Jeanty only averaged 3.7 yards per carry on Sunday afternoon. A big reason for this? Jeanty was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 11 of his 17 rushing attempts, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden via X, formerly Twitter.

“#Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 11 of his 17 rushes vs. Washington,” posted McFadden on Sunday. “Jeanty has now been hit at or behind the line on 57% (27 of 47) of his rush attempts this season.”

Sunday's game was actually Jeanty's best outing as a pro. For a playmaker that was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft, Jeanty's lack of an impact thus far has been disappointing, to say the least. However, his offensive line is doing him no favors. According to ESPN's metrics, the Raiders' offensive line is dead last in the league in run blocking win rate. That is utterly unacceptable, especially in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's attack. Can Las Vegas improve in that category, helping Jeanty show why he was such a high selection this past April?

Raiders look to get to .500 with a win over the Bears on Sunday

Despite the 17-point loss last weekend to the Commanders, the Raiders didn't give up. In fact, Kelly's offense outscored Washington 14-7 in the final period. The key is sustaining that production throughout the entirety of the matchup, something in which Jeanty and the rest of the Vegas attack need to sustain.

With the trade deadline still a few weeks away, there's still plenty of time for the Raiders rushing attack to get on track. If GM John Spytek can bring in some extra pieces to help out a besieged offensive line, then matchups like this coming Sunday's clash against the Chicago Bears could be a smoother ordeal. Will the Raiders get Jeanty the help he needs to make an impact? If not, then the former Boise State star's rookie struggles could continue to plague the team.