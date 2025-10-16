Four weeks into the 2025 NFL season, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has quickly emerged as one of the most impactful first-year players in football. The Raiders’ third-round pick from Boise State has already become a central piece of Las Vegas’ offense, sitting among the league’s rookie rushing leaders with 68 carries for 282 yards and multiple touchdowns.

His status and capabilities are no coincidence: Jeanty is ranked third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year Power Rankings, behind only the great revelations of Tyler Warren, from the Colts, and Emeka Egbuka, from the Buccaneers.

His blend of power, balance, and receiving ability has made him one of the few bright spots in what has otherwise been a frustrating season for the Silver and Black.

Jeanty’s early rise on the field has now been matched by a big move off it. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders' rookie has officially signed with Klutch Sports, joining one of the most prominent agencies in professional sports. Jeanty’s new agent, Nicole Lynn, shared the news on social media, welcoming her newest client alongside a photo of the two smiling together.

“Excited to welcome new client, Ashton Jeanty, to Klutch Sports!” Lynn wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Excited to welcome new client, Ashton Jeanty, to Klutch Sports! pic.twitter.com/O7Ig8cTbr1 — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) October 16, 2025

The partnership signals a major career step for Jeanty, who continues to build his brand while establishing himself as one of the NFL’s most promising young backs. Klutch Sports, known for representing stars like Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, adds another potential future star to its roster.

Jeanty’s rookie campaign hasn’t come without challenges, though. The Raiders have dropped three straight games, including a lopsided loss to the Indianapolis Colts, where Jeanty was the lone bright spot. He recorded several explosive runs, with the team’s PR department noting he now leads all NFL running backs in runs of 10 or more yards. Despite the losses, his effort and consistency have kept him in the early conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

For Jeanty, the focus remains on improvement and durability. If the Raiders continue to lean on him with 18 to 22 touches per game, his production — and profile — will only rise. But as the season grinds on, maintaining health and workload balance will be key to keeping his breakout year on track.