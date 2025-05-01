The Las Vegas Raiders will soon turn to Ashton Jeanty to wear down defenses. Jeanty earned constant praise for landing with the Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft. But he faced tough questions from a former Raider: Marshawn Lynch.

The iconic running back grilled the newest member of the Silver and Black on his Get Got Pod with Michael Robinson. Lynch wanted to dive into Jeanty's military background on the show released Wednesday.

Jeanty grew up in a Navy household and moved from place to place. His father was a chief petty officer. Lynch fired off multiple questions — including if Jeanty's dad demanded he do multiple push ups when he got up.

“Was pops militant like ‘Wake up, hit them 50 pushups, brush your teeth, hit them 50 pushups, eat your breakfast, hit another 50 pushups?'” Lynch asked.

Jeanty couldn't help but laugh. Then shut down the wild question with a playful “you stupid!” response.

Is Raiders' Ashton Jeanty early Rookie of the Year favorite?

Many fans and analysts are again raving about Jeanty in a Raiders uniform. Pete Carroll landed a RB who reminded him of Lynch. The Raiders also earned an “A” grade for taking Jeanty.

But is the Heisman Trophy finalist already the odds on favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year? Even in a draft class featuring No. 1 pick Cam Ward and Heisman winner Travis Hunter?

FanDuel places Jeanty as the early betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The BSU icon earned a +270 odds to win. Meanwhile, Ward trailed Jeanty at +380.

He's set to ignite a disappointing running game. Vegas finished deal last in the ground attack in 2024. The team also has 33-year-old veteran Raheem Mostert on board. But ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. is one who believes Jeanty was greatly needed.

“I talk a lot about how teams should never take running backs in the first round, and this is the earliest we've seen one selected since Saquon Barkley went second in 2018. I'm lifting that philosophy for this pick. Jeanty was my No. 4 prospect. I'm OK with this one,” Kiper said.

Jeanty's running style will remind Silver and Black fans of Lynch. Vegas will hope the son of a Navy chief will push through and punish defenses.