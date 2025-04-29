ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Raiders look like a completely different team than they did a few months ago. Las Vegas overhauled several key positions during the 2025 NFL offseason. They hired Pete Carroll at head coach, traded for QB Geno Smith, and drafted a potential superstar in Ashton Jeanty.

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jenaty is the early betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jeanty currently has the best odds at +270 on FanDuel. Titans QB Cam Ward comes is next in line coming in at +380. Other top rookies include Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter at +750, Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan at +950, Chargers RB Omarion Hampton at +1400, and Browns RB Quinshon Judkins at +1600.

It is easy to understand why Jeanty is at the top of this list.

Jeanty is a blue-chip talent who has the potential to become the best running back in the NFL. He had an incredible 2024 season at Boise State, racking up 374 carries for 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. These eye-popping numbers put him just shy of Barry Sanders' single-season collegiate rushing record.

Jeanty also has practically no competition on Las Vegas' depth chart. Raheem Mostert is the most talented back behind Jeanty, with the 2024 squad of Sincere McCormick and Zamir White filling out the depth chart.

If the 2025 NFL season plays out close to the way fans expect it to, Jeanty will be the overwhelming winner of Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Mel Kiper praises Raiders for Ashton Jeanty pick with a catch after 2025 NFL Draft

It should be no surprise that Mel Kiper loved the Ashton Jeanty pick by the Raiders.

Kiper even forgave Las Vegas for picking a running back so high in the first round.

“The Raiders really needed to make a splash, too,” Kiper wrote for ESPN. “They were last in rushing (3.6 yards per carry), and 33-year-old Raheem Mostert was at the top of the depth chart Thursday morning. I talk a lot about how teams should never take running backs in the first round, and this is the earliest we've seen one selected since Saquon Barkley went second in 2018. I'm lifting that philosophy for this pick. Jeanty was my No. 4 prospect. I'm OK with this one.”

However, Kiper issued a warning to the Raiders for neglecting their defense in the draft.

“It's easy to get excited about the offensive upgrades and forget about the defensive turnover, though,” Kiper said. “Let's not get ahead of ourselves. The Tre'von Moehrig and Robert Spillane losses could hurt.”

The Raiders only made one defensive selection, CB Darien Porter, in the fourth round.

It will be fascinating to see if the Raiders add any veteran players on defense before training camp this summer.