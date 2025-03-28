It's been a busy offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. After signing Maxx Crosby to a historic contract extension, they added pieces to their team throughout the offseason. However, the Raiders weren't done adding pieces to their team ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, as they signed former No. 5 overall pick Devin White in free agency, per Jordan Schultz on X.

“Sources: The Raiders are signing veteran LB Devin White to a 1-year deal,” Schultz wrote. “Raiders GM John Spytek drafted White in Tampa Bay and now reunites with him in Las Vegas.”

Not only has it been a busy offseason of acquiring players for the upcoming season, but the Raiders have been busy in the front office, too. After ending the 2024 season with a record of 4-13, the Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce as they looked to start fresh in 2025 with a new head coach.

Once Pierce was out of the building, the Raiders fired Tom Telesco, giving a full reset at the head coach and general manager position.

With vacancies at two key positions of their football team, the Raiders began their offseason by hiring John Spytek, the assistant general manager who was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they drafted White in 2019.

White gave the Buccaneers five seasons of impressive play, earning a Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro nod. Then, after those five seasons, White signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, just a handful of months later, the Eagles released White, and he signed with the Houston Texans.

Now, although he isn't the second-team All-Pro that he once was, the Raiders hope he can give them at least one season of production.

2024 was a season laced with disarray for White, changing teams twice and failing to find his next home. But under new head coach Pete Carroll, the Raiders appear to be heading in a more positive direction than they were under their former leader.

Although Pierce stepped up in an interim role in 2023 and led the Raiders to an 8-9 record, his first full year as head coach didn't pan out, causing the team to relieve him of his duties.

However, with Spytek having a firm understanding of White and who he is as a player, he brought him in on a one-year prove-it deal, hoping it could bring him back to being a Pro Bowl linebacker.

At just 27 years old, White isn't at the age where most players start declining, meaning he could have a couple more seasons of quality production left in him.

And after signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in free agency, Devin White looks to bounce back to his 2020-2021 days.