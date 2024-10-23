The Houston Texans suffered a tough 24-22 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, but with a 5-2 record, they still have control of the AFC South, and it doesn't appear they have much competition in their quest to win the division, even though the Indianapolis Colts have a 4-3 record. Still, the team is looking for ways to improve their team, which led to them making an under-the-radar move on Wednesday morning.

While Houston's offense, particularly their passing game, has been inconsistent at times, they have been picked up thanks to some strong play from their defense. In an effort to bolster that unit, the team went out and signed former Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White to their squad after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Texans have signed former Bucs star LB Devin White.”

Texans hoping they can help Devin White get back on track

White enjoyed a strong start to his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he earned a spot on the All-Pro second team in 2020, and was a Pro Bowler in 2021. However, he fell out of favor with the team, and ended up signing with the Eagles in free agency on a one-year, $7.5 million. He didn't play a snap for them, though, as the team turned to Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean as their starting inside linebackers, which resulted in his eventual release.

There's no doubt that when he plays up to his potential, White is one of the most disruptive defenders in the league. He didn't play at that level in 2023, though, and it wasn't particularly encouraging to see him get cut by the Eagles without taking the field for them. Houston will work on getting White back up to speed behind the scenes, and while there's not much risk attached to this deal, there is a shot he could regain his prior form, which makes it a worthwhile investment for the Texans as the 2024 campaign progresses.