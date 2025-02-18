The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to rebuild. The team is firing assistant general manager Champ Kelly, per ESPN. Kelly worked for the team for the last three seasons.

Las Vegas is trying to clean house following a disappointing 4-13 campaign in 2024. After the conclusion of the season the team fired coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce was replaced by the Super Bowl champion coach Pete Carroll. Carroll has filled out his Raiders staff since then, including hiring two of his sons to coach.

Kelly worked for several NFL franchises in his career, starting with the Denver Broncos. Kelly joined Denver in 2007 as a college scout. Since then, he worked his way up the front office ladder. He also spent several years working with the Chicago Bears.

Kelly recently interviewed for the general manager vacancy with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN. He had served as interim general manager of the Raiders, after the team parted ways with Dave Ziegler.

The Raiders are trying to become winners once again

The Raiders have had just a handful of playoff appearances in the last decade. Las Vegas fans are frustrated with all the losses. So were fans in Oakland, when the team played there. The franchise hasn't made a Super Bowl in more than 20 years.

The last time the Raiders won a Super Bowl was in 1983.

Carroll brings a championship resumé to the franchise, but even he has had struggles in coaching. Carroll was successful with the Seattle Seahawks, coaching the team to a Super Bowl championship. His last three seasons though were mediocre; he went just 25-26 in his last three campaigns.

Carroll spent 2024 out of coaching. He will need to find wins right away in Las Vegas, in order to keep his job. This is a definite gamble for the veteran coach and his legacy may be determined by how well he does with the Raiders.

Las Vegas is looking for a quarterback. Both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have been named as possible additions for the team. The Raiders have Chip Kelly calling the offense, so it is an intriguing situation developing in Las Vegas.

The Raiders get their first chance to fix their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft. Las Vegas has the sixth overall pick. The draft begins on April 24.