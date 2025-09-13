The Las Vegas Raiders found reliability and reflection in their Week 1 win, and Jakobi Meyers was at the heart of it. Against his former team, the New England Patriots, the veteran receiver led Las Vegas with eight catches for 97 yards, then offered insight into a deeper journey—one defined by his Las Vegas homecoming, the challenges of fatherhood, and a growing role in the Raiders wide receiver core.

Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter posted a video clip on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) earlier in the week, ahead of the Raiders’ Week 2 matchup against the 1-0 Los Angeles Chargers, who also won their Week 1 game over the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-21. In the interview, the 28-year-old wide receiver reflected on his return to Foxborough and the personal growth he’s experienced off the field.

“Yeah, it did feel good, man. It's been a minute since I've been in Boston, so that was a cool little homecoming.”

More than a revenge game, the opener marked a mature return for a player now deeply rooted in his role with the Raiders. Meyers has evolved since his days with the Pats—off the field, even more than on. This offseason, he and his wife welcomed their first child. Discussing the new chapter, Meyers shared his thoughts in a way that was both honest and relatable.

“It's honestly just the best worst thing I ever did. Like, they keep you up — but at the same time, you just love seeing them. Every day is a great day to have them around.”

His words reflect the personal transformation that’s run parallel to his professional one. Now entering Year 3 with the Raiders, Meyers is a steady voice in the locker room—and possibly a long-term piece in a reshaped offensive identity.

With the Raiders wide receiver core in transition and his chemistry with quarterback Geno Smith already strong, the seventh year veteran is more than a dependable option—he’s a culture setter. As the Raiders prepare for their Week 2 test vs. the Chargers, his dual role as route technician and locker room anchor remains critical.