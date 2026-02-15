The Las Vegas Raiders are beginning a new era during the 2026 offseason. Las Vegas hired head coach Klint Kubiak after he won Super Bowl 60 with Seattle. Now the Raiders are expected to sign one veteran coach to fill a crucial role on Kubiak's coaching staff.

The Raiders are expected to hire Joe DeCamillis as their new special teams coordinator, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

DeCamillis joined South Carolina as associate head coach and special teams coordinator back in 2024. He is expected to leave that position to join the Raiders.

DeCamillis was the special assistant to the head coach at the University of Texas in 2023. Before that, DeCamillis spent 31 years in the NFL as a special teams coach.

He started with the Broncos as an assistant special teams coach. DeCamillis first became a special teams coordinator in 2009 with the Cowboys. He has also served as special teams coordinator for the Bears, Broncos, Jaguars, and Rams.

DeCamillis was most recently the special teams coordinator with the Rams back in 2022.

The Raiders made a smart move by bringing in an experienced coach like DeCamillis to run special teams.

Kubiak is a first-time head coach and will need all the help he can get during his rookie campaign. DeCamillis has plenty of experience, which should allow Kubiak to not have to worry about special teams on a day-to-day basis.

Las Vegas still has plenty of work to do filling out Kubiak's coaching staff.

The Raiders have already brought in Mike McCoy as assistant head coach under Kubiak. That move seems to have a similar logic to the DeCamillis hire. McCoy was most recently the interim head coach with the Titans in 2025. His wealth experience in the NFL will be an asset to Kubiak in 2026.

Las Vegas is also expected to hire former defensive line coach Rob Leonard as their next defensive coordinator.

Kubiak will be calling plays on offense, but the Raiders still need to find an offensive coordinator. They also need to add several position coaches too.

It will be interesting to see what the Raiders coaching staff ends up looking like after the dust has settled.