Klint Kubiak is officially leading the Las Vegas Raiders into a transformative era after his Super Bowl LX success with the Seattle Seahawks. He has already focused on key roster decisions, such as securing defensive star Maxx Crosby and emphasizing that the edge rusher is a non-negotiable part of future success. Kubiak credits much of his development to his time with Mike Macdonald in Seattle, where he was constantly challenged with difficult questions that forced him to grow as a leader.

And according to a report from Heavy, the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach isn’t going to blow people away with his charisma as Pete Carroll and Antonio Pierce did. He has a more reserved and calm personality.

That led to some concern in the interview process that he might not have the right voice to command a locker room.

However, it has become clear that the players who have worked with him think very highly of his ability. During Kubiak’s one season with the San Francisco 49ers, he had a chance to coach star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Though they didn’t spend much time together, McCaffrey is a massive fan of the coach.

He believes the team is getting a great guy who is one of the best dudes he has worked with, as well as a great mind and leader.

To help bridge the gap in experience, Tom Pelissero reported that the Raiders have hired Mike McCoy as assistant head coach.

McCoy brings decades of NFL knowledge and previous head coaching experience to help Kubiak navigate the responsibilities of his new position, and this veteran support is critical as the team holds the first overall pick in the 2026 draft, where Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to join the fold.

Kubiak is tasked with fixing a Raiders offense that ranked last in the league in 2025, and with the second most cap space in the NFL, the organization has provided him with the tools necessary to rebuild the franchise identity starting this spring.