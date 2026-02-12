After winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, Klint Kubiak is now set to take over as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. As he assembles his first coaching staff, Kubiak wanted some veteran experience on his side.

Las Vegas has hired Mike McCoy as their assistant head coach, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He finished out the 2025 campaign as interim head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

McCoy also served as head coach of the then San Diego Chargers from 2013-2016. He has been a coach in the NFL since 2000, holding offensive coordinator positions with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. Overall, McCoy is expected to bring his health of knowledge to Las Vegas, making Kubiak's transition into head coach much easier.

The former Seahawks offensive coordinator has received plenty of buzz prior to his hiring. Hard not to by helping quarterback Sam Darnold and company win the Super Bowl. But Kubiak was in that role for just one season. He has held offensive coordinator jobs with the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings in the past, but they were just one-year stints.

Las Vegas is counting on Kubiak to help change their identity. Especially on offense where the Raiders ranked dead last in 2025, averaging 245.2 yards per game. But Kubiak is taking on a whole different beast by becoming head coach. There will be more roles and responsibilities he previously hadn't had to worry about.

McCoy's arrival will help Kubiak at every step. The veteran coach knows what to expect from the NFL. Kubiak now has a trusted voice he can turn to if things ever get rocky.