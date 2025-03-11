The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era under head coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas has already made some big moves during the Carroll regime, most notably trading for QB Geno Smith from the Seahawks. Now the Raiders continue to add talent during NFL free agency, including one veteran linebacker.

The Raiders have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. His contract is worth $3 million and was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus.

Roberts is a former sixth-round pick who has carved out an impressive career for himself in the NFL. He started his career in 2016 in New England and played for the Patriots for four seasons. Then he spent three seasons in Miami and two in Pittsburgh.

Roberts has a history of being a reliable starting off-ball linebacker. His best seasons came in 2022 and 2023 during which he went over 100 total tackles and two sacks pers season. Roberts' involvement in Pittsburgh's defense waned in 2024, but he still played in all 17 games of the regular season.

Adding Roberts should help soften the blow of losing Robert Spillane to the Patriots and Divine Deablo to the Falcons in free agency.

Raiders add pair of players on first day of NFL free agency

The Raiders also made a few a good moves during the first day of NFL free agency.

Las Vegas retained defensive end Malcolm Koonce on a one-year, $12 million contract. Koonce had a breakout season in 2023, logging 43 total tackles and eight sacks while playing next to Maxx Crosby.

Unfortunately, Koonce missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a knee injury in September. His one-year contract is essentially a prove-it deal that, hopefully, sets him up for a bigger pay day during free agency in 2026.

The Raiders also added safety Jeremy Chinn on a two-year deal worth over $16 million.

Chinn is a versatile playmaker who can play all over the defensive secondary. He had his best career season in 2024 with the Commanders, logging 104 total tackles, one sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

Adding Chinn takes some of the sting out of losing Tre'Von Moehrig to the Panthers on Monday. Moehrig netted a $51 million contract, which was probably too rich for the Raiders to match.

Raiders fans should keep their eyes peeled for more moves to be announced throughout the week.