Brock Bowers has been dealing with injury concerns early on in the season, but he has yet to miss a game for the Las Vegas Raiders. Although that may be the case, Bowers is still seemingly dealing with a knee injury ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Reports indicate that the 22-year-old tight end was limited in practice on Thursday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. This was the second consecutive day in which Brock Bowers was limited in practice due to a knee injury. McFadden also shares injury updates for safety Jeremy Chinn and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson.

“Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and safety Jeremy Chinn (pectoral) were limited for the second straight day of practice. Right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (concussion) was a full participant.”

The fact that Bowers is practicing feels like a good sign for the Raiders. Leading up to the Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, the star tight end didn't return to practice until two days before the game. This time around, Brock Bowers is participating in practice three days away from the game.

Bowers injured his knee during the Raiders' 20-13 Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. There was speculation he was going to miss Week 2 as well. However, he ended up playing in that contest. Through two games played so far, Brock Bowers has recorded 10 receptions and 141 receiving yards. He has yet to record a touchdown this season.

The former first-round pick emerged as an immediate star for the Raiders in the 2024-25 campaign. He's viewed as the No. 1 pass option in the offense, which was a role he played for the Georgia Bulldogs in college.

Look for the Raiders to provide more updates regarding Brock Bowers' status for the game against the Commanders. Ideally, he's ready to play to help Las Vegas try to earn its second win of the season.