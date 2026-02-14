The Las Vegas Raiders found their new head coach in Klint Kubiak, who just helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX as their offensive coordinator. Now, it appears Kubiak could be poaching a key assistant from Seattle for the defensive coordinator position in Las Vegas.

Reports indicate that the Raiders are going to interview Seahawks' safeties coach Jeff Howard for the DC role, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Howard is 43 years old and has worked alongside Kubiak in Seattle and with the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Raiders will interview Seahawks safeties coach Jeff Howard on Saturday for their defensive coordinator job, per sources. Howard worked with new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak in Minnesota and Seattle, where he has been a valued assistant with the Super Bowl champs.”

Howard is not the first Seahawks assistant that Kubiak has targeted for a potentially important role for his Raiders staff. The 38-year-old head coach also interviewed Seattle's wide receviers coach Frisman Jackson for the offensive coordinator job in Las Vegas. No official hires have been made yet, as Kubiak is likely to interview several individuals for different roels on his coaching staff.

The Raiders entered a new era upon hiring Kubiak. The 2025-26 campaign was largely unsuccesful, as the team finished with a 3-14 record. Optimism is growing within the franchise, as the club's new head coach will have about $90 million in projected cap space available for free agency, and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

We'll see how the remainder of the offseason plays out in due time. For now, the Raiders will focus on finalizing its coaching staff before addressing the roster.