The Seattle Seahawks are your Super Bowl champions after a dominating performance on Sunday night. While the defense stole the show, the offense made its plays, too. Sam Darnold showed his skill in the second half, while Kenneth Walker won Super Bowl MVP. However, they will be without offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak moving forward.

Reports had surfaced about Kubiak becoming the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders fired Pete Carroll after one season, following a brutal campaign in which they ended up with the first overall pick. Now, Kubiak has confirmed that the reports surrounding him are true.

“While Klint Kubiak is celebrating this special Super Bowl win with the Seahawks, he just confirmed to me on camera that he will be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales posted on social media on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

The Raiders were hoping Carroll could lead the team toward a postseason berth. However, the former Seahawks coach could not rekindle his connection with veteran quarterback Geno Smith. In the end, Vegas ended the season with a 3-14 record.

Kubiak arrives in Vegas with quite the resume. Of course, he brings Super Bowl experience following Sunday's win over the Patriots. His work with the Seahawks offense will also be looked upon favorably. Sam Darnold finished with over 4000 yards during the season while not turning the ball over in the postseason.

Kubiak now looks to produce a turnaround of his own with the Raiders. They have the first overall pick and a lot of cap space to work with. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Seahawks' offensive coordinator runs his own show next season.