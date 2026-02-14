The Las Vegas Raiders' next defensive coordinator will be an in-house promotion. Within one week of officially accepting the head coaching position, Klint Kubiak is expected to give the job to former defensive line coach Rob Leonard.

After conducting a flurry of interviews, the Raiders are expected to officially hire Leonard soon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed on Saturday. Leonard has been with the team since 2022, when he initially signed on as its defensive line coach.

Rapoport also noted that Leonard is close with Maxx Crosby, whom the team will make a big push to retain in the 2026 offseason. Many expected Crosby to request a trade after the disconcerting way he ended the 2025 season with the Raiders.

Las Vegas is expected to hire Leonard after also considering Jeff Howard of the Seattle Seahawks and DeMarcus Covington of the Green Bay Packers. Covington is also a renowned defensive line coach, suggesting the direction Kubiak wants to take the Raiders' defense in his first year as head coach.

Article Continues Below

Leonard becomes the first Raiders coach to be retained by Kubiak in 2026. Las Vegas cleaned house at the end of the regular season by firing head coach Pete Carroll, allowing former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Leonard has also worked for the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. After one season as a high school assistant, Leonard's coaching career truly began in 2010 with his alma mater, NC State.

Once Leonard officially puts pen to paper, Kubiak will still need to hire his offensive and special teams coordinators. Kubiak, a longtime offensive coordinator, could take his time with those hires.