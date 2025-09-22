Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby didn’t hide his disappointment Sunday after Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey was left wide open for a touchdown late, and cameras caught Crosby shaking his head in frustration. Crosby looked visibly upset as the cameras caught him mouthing, “he was wide open,” after the TD as he sat on the bench.

Maxx Crosby was upset about the Luke McCaffrey touchdown, saying, "He was wide open." Maxx shook his head in disappointment.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/nnTx45aRMC — Mike Dixon (@MikeDixon_VST) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Raiders dropped the game 41-24 at Northwest Stadium, a matchup that exposed holes in all three of Las Vegas' phases. The Commanders hit big plays early and kept applying pressure. Washington quarterback Marcus Mariota, filling in for the injured Jayden Daniels, threw for 207 yards with a touchdown and added 40 yards on the ground with another score.

McCaffrey’s highlight came with 2:05 left in the fourth when Mariota found him for a 43-yard touchdown, putting the game out of reach. That play visibly frustrated Crosby, who felt the defensive coverage broke down.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith had a tough day. He threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns, but was sacked five times, and the offensive line repeatedly failed to contain Washington’s pass rush. On the other side, Tre Tucker was almost single-handedly keeping Las Vegas in it early, catching eight passes for 145 yards and scoring all three Raiders touchdowns, one of which was a 61-yard bomb.

The Commanders piled up big play after big play. Deebo Samuel set the tone with a 69-yard kickoff return. Jeremy McNichols rumbled 60 yards for a touchdown late in the first half to help Washington seize momentum. Jaylin Lane added a 90-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter.

Crosby’s visible anger wasn’t just about one play. It reflected the Raiders’ broader breakdowns, busted assignments, missed tackles, and explosive plays given up. As Las Vegas drops to 1-2 on the season, moments like the McCaffrey touchdown are going to sting.

Win or lose, fans and teammates expect more discipline. For Crosby, who has made a reputation for relentless effort, this was one of those games that tests composure. And judging by his reaction, he knows it.