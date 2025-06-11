To say Maxx Crosby would have been disappointed if the Las Vegas Raiders did not draft Ashton Jeanty would be an understatement.

Crosby, the two-time All-Pro edge rusher, told Jeanty on ‘The Rush' podcast how upset he was at the thought of the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Jeanty instead of the Raiders.

“I remember this too, right before the draft, this is like the day before,” Crosby said. “I thought Jacksonville was about to come in and shock everybody because all the reports start coming out, but they low-key kind of set a smoke screen with the whole Travis trade and everything like that. But I was like if these motherf–kers come in and take him I'm going to be mad as f–k. I’m not going to lie, bro, I was getting pissed.”

Brogan Roback, Maxx Crosby's co-host, vouched for Crosby's state of mind.

“You would think that his dog got ran over, actually,” Roback said of Crosby at the time.

Fortunately for Crosby, the Jaguars instead traded up for the second overall pick to draft Colorado two-way Heisman winner Travis Hunter, allowing the Raiders, with the sixth pick, to take Jeanty, the Heisman runner-up. Jeanty was the first running back selected and one of only two backs taken in the first round.

Jeanty is expected to be part of an offensive makeover in Las Vegas after the hiring of former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. In addition to drafting Jeanty, the Raiders traded for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and hired former NFL and college football head coach Chip Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator. Kelly, who coached the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Oregon, and UCLA, most recently served as the offensive coordinator of the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Raiders have not been to the playoffs in three years, and since then, they have gone a combined 18-33 under two head coaches: Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce. It has also been more than 20 years since the franchise has won a playoff game; the last time the Raiders even got past the Wild Card round was when they reached the Super Bowl during the 2002 season.