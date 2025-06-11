To say Maxx Crosby would have been disappointed if the Las Vegas Raiders did not draft Ashton Jeanty would be an understatement.

Crosby, the two-time All-Pro edge rusher, told Jeanty on ‘The Rush' podcast how upset he was at the thought of the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Jeanty instead of the Raiders.

“I remember this too, right before the draft, this is like the day before,” Crosby said. “I thought Jacksonville was about to come in and shock everybody because all the reports start coming out, but they low-key kind of set a smoke screen with the whole Travis trade and everything like that. But I was like if these motherf–kers come in and take him I'm going to be mad as f–k. I’m not going to lie, bro, I was getting pissed.”

Brogan Roback, Maxx Crosby's co-host, vouched for Crosby's state of mind.

“You would think that his dog got ran over, actually,” Roback said of Crosby at the time.

Article Continues Below
More Las Vegas Raiders News
Tom Brady walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Raiders’ Pete Carroll, Geno SmithBenedetto Vitale ·
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers with DT Adam Butler and a silhouette of an American football player with a big question mark emoji inside. There is also a logo for the Las Vegas Raiders.
3 Raiders veterans whose roles will be pushed by rookies in 2025Ben Strauss ·
Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
John Spytek pumped to deploy ‘amazing’ Raiders free agent signingBen Strauss ·
One mystery player in the middle, Geno Smith and Maxx Crosby around him, Las Vegas Raiders logo in the background
Rising Las Vegas Raiders rookie turning heads in 2025 OTAsEnzo Flojo ·
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number six pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images. Jeanty could be pushed by Raheem Mostert.
Ashton Jeanty workhorse role not a certainty after allMike Gianakos ·
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Ex-Raiders coach Antonio Pierce’s bankruptcy case reaches conclusionMiguel La Torre ·

Fortunately for Crosby, the Jaguars instead traded up for the second overall pick to draft Colorado two-way Heisman winner Travis Hunter, allowing the Raiders, with the sixth pick, to take Jeanty, the Heisman runner-up. Jeanty was the first running back selected and one of only two backs taken in the first round.

Jeanty is expected to be part of an offensive makeover in Las Vegas after the hiring of former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. In addition to drafting Jeanty, the Raiders traded for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and hired former NFL and college football head coach Chip Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator. Kelly, who coached the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Oregon, and UCLA, most recently served as the offensive coordinator of the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Raiders have not been to the playoffs in three years, and since then, they have gone a combined 18-33 under two head coaches: Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce. It has also been more than 20 years since the franchise has won a playoff game; the last time the Raiders even got past the Wild Card round was when they reached the Super Bowl during the 2002 season.