One of the big stories for the Las Vegas Raiders over the last week was the fact that ESPN cameras caught Tom Brady in the booth with a headset on during their recent home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The incident was noteworthy because Brady, who is a minority owner of the Raiders, is also a color commentator for the NFL for FOX, making it hard to imagine that there wouldn't at least be a little bit of bias in that regard.

Recently, sports media talking head Stephen A. Smith took to his own podcast, the Stephen A. Smith Show, to relay his thoughts on the situation.

“I think they're making it that big of a deal because it's Tom Brady… He's earned it,” said Smith.

While Brady's name does indeed likely go a long way in generating headlines regarding this story, it's also very likely that his name is the very reason why the NFL is seemingly not paying any attention to one of its lead commentators also apparently making in-game decisions for the team he partially owns. Of course, Brady was never known for being shy about sidestepping the rules throughout his playing career with the New England Patriots.

The good news is that the Raiders rarely, if ever, get FOX's biggest game of the week, the spot where Brady is designated every Sunday, meaning that he hasn't had to actually call a Las Vegas game just yet.

If Monday night's performance against the Chargers is any indication, he won't be needing to anytime soon, either. The Raiders looked absolutely listless on offense in that contest, with Geno Smith turning in one of the worst performances of his career, including throwing an interception on the very first play of the game.

The Raiders will look to bounce back next week on the road against a Washington Commanders team that could be playing without star quarterback Jayden Daniels.