Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty raised concerns Tuesday that Tom Brady’s involvement as both a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a lead broadcaster for FOX could spark pushback from NFL teams.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, McCourty suggested that organizations may eventually restrict Brady’s access in light of his dual role.

“I wonder down the line, you just talked about the fact that the Bears are now in the crosshairs of that. Do they start to say, you know what I don’t want to make Caleb Williams available for your broadcast team to talk. My head coach, he’s not going to go talk, Ben Johnson. I wonder does that come up when now teams are seeing that during a game.”

Brady’s appearance during Monday Night Football drew scrutiny after he was spotted in the Raiders’ coaching booth wearing a headset. His presence blurred the line between team ownership and media responsibilities, prompting questions about competitive balance and fairness.

League clarifies no policy violation as Tom Brady’s dual role fuels debate

On ESPN’s First Take the following morning, analyst Marcus Spears expressed similar unease.

“It’s abhorrent for me for his job. I love it for his team… this should not happen with him being a commentator of NFL football games. It actually questions the integrity of the NFL.”

The NFL responded to the criticism by clarifying its rules. In a statement shared by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the league confirmed that Brady’s actions did not violate any policies.

“There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches booth or wearing a headset during a game,” the league said. “Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner.”

Article Continues Below

Still, the optics of the moment have sparked debate across the league. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, purchased a minority stake in the Raiders in 2024. His transition into broadcasting with FOX had already drawn attention as one of the most high-profile post-retirement moves in league history.

Raiders turn focus to Week 3 clash vs. Commanders amid Brady controversy

McCourty’s comments added another layer to the growing conversation about whether Brady’s ownership stake could create conflicts of interest. If teams decide to limit access, it could affect FOX’s production and the network’s ability to feature key voices from organizations wary of sharing information with someone tied to an opponent.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are navigating their own challenges on the field. Las Vegas fell to 1-1 after a 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Brady watched from the booth as the Raiders’ offense struggled to generate points.

Las Vegas will attempt to rebound in Week 3 when it travels to face the Washington Commanders (1-1) on Sunday. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the very network Brady represents in his broadcasting role.

As the Raiders prepare for their next matchup, questions remain about whether Brady’s dual role can coexist without creating further controversy — and whether teams across the league may decide to take measures to keep their coaches and players away from FOX cameras when Brady is involved.