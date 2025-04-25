The Las Vegas Raiders generated new excitement by taking Ashton Jeanty Thursday in the NFL Draft. Now they've cleared room for the sixth round selection by parting ways with a running back.

The franchise is releasing Isaiah Spiller, per league insider for The 33rd Team Ari Meirov Friday. The insider reported the move with the Raiders set to head into round two of the draft.

Spiller is a former fourth round selection out of Texas A&M. He arrived to the rival Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 draft, landing at No. 123. Spiller only played in 15 total games with zero starts for the Bolts. He compiled 137 total rushing yards with zero scores.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder spent last season with the Raiders' practice squad. He even signed a reserves/futures contract on Jan. 6. Now he'll search for his third league home — as Jeanty officially enters the picture.

Ashton Jeanty Raiders NFL Draft selection drawing praise

The Boise State Broncos star is receiving constant praise since his selection at Lambeau Field. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll compared Jeanty to Marshawn Lynch — who won Super Bowl XLVIII with him at Seattle. The Raiders sparked multiple reactions for the pick — including from franchise legends.

Former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon reacted to the move. The 2002 Most Valuable Player shared how he's “excited” for both Jeanty and Vegas.

But another Raiders icon expressed his own excitement. Marcus Allen raved about Jeanty's arrival via the Raiders' Instagram account.

“Jeanty is an incredible running back, a great competitor, a great person, I know he's going to come in and do everything he possibly can to make the Raiders feel they made the right choice and stuff,” Allen said in the reel.

That wasn't the only praise Allen had for the newest RB1 for the Silver and Black.

“He is the quintessential running back–he has all the tools, he can catch, he can run, he has great balance, he has great vision, he has speed,” Allen said.

The Raiders will now make their next pick at 37th overall in the second. Early signs are Shedeur Sanders will team with Jeanty. The Colorado quarterback remains available following a stunning draft fall.