The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, and no one has an idea of what player they have at the top of their board. The Raiders could go with any position and it could make sense, but a defensive player would probably be the best move for them. In a recent mock draft, the Raiders are selecting a defender from Georgia who was a big part of their team last season.

“I know there’s a lot of speculation that Vegas will take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, but Walker, the 2024 Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker, is too tempting to miss out on. His production, explosiveness and character have UGA and opposing coaches gushing. If the Raiders aspire to be like the Philadelphia Eagles, getting a game-wrecking defender from Georgia is a good place to start,” according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

The Eagles have a thing for drafting Georgia players, and it's worked out very well for them. If the Raiders have the chance to get a game-changer like Walker, they should hop on the opportunity, especially considering the numbers that he put up last season.

“At 6-1, 243 with 32-inch arms, Walker doesn’t have great length, but he was a dominant player who shined in big games for the Dawgs,” Feldman wrote. “In two meetings last fall against Texas, which had legit offensive line prospects, Walker had four sacks and six TFLs. In the SEC title game in 2023, he had two sacks against Alabama. He can be a playmaker as an off-the-ball linebacker or harass QBs on third downs as an edge rusher.”

Who could the Raiders draft with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft?

The Raiders could go with someone like Walker in the draft, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they went with an offensive player. Though they already have their starting quarterback in Geno Smith, drafting a rookie like Shedeur Sanders could be on the table if he's still available.

Another player that makes sense for the Raiders is Travis Hunter, who wants to play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL, but a team will most likely keep him at one position. The Raiders have high aspirations after a disappointing year last season, and with some of the moves they've made from the coaching staff to the players, it's obvious that they're trying to win and be competitive.