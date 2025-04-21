The Las Vegas Raiders have several big needs that they have to address in the 2025 NFL draft, with the No. 6 overall pick being their top asset at their disposal. Considering how barren the Raiders roster is, there are several different ways they could go, with one area of need being the offensive line, where one top prospect has quietly emerged as a top option for the team.

It's been a busy offseason for Las Vegas, as they feature a new look, with veteran head coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines, and his former quarterback during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith, under center. Still, the roster around them needs work, particularly when it comes to protecting Smith, which makes Missouri football offensive lineman Armand Membou an option to get selected by the team with this pick.

“Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou now looks like a top-10 lock, with the Raiders (No. 6) and Jets (No. 7) being possible destinations,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

Raiders could target Armand Membou in effort to shore up offensive line

While LSU football's Will Campbell is widely believed to be the top offensive lineman in this draft class, Membou has been one of the fastest rising players on the board. It's gotten to the point where Membou is expected to be a top-10 pick, and the Raiders could ultimately decide they can't afford to pass up on him if he ends up being available when they are on the clock.

Las Vegas continues to get heavily linked to Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty, but if he's not on the board, or the team wants to wait until later in the draft to address the position, selecting Membou makes a lot of sense. There are several other prospects available for the Raiders, but the fast-rising Membou could end up being the option for them when all is said and done.