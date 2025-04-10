The Las Vegas Raiders have already had an eventful offseason. Las Vegas signed Pete Carroll and traded for Geno Smith before the start of NFL free agency. Both of those moves completely changed the trajectory of what the Raiders might do in the 2025 NFL Draft. One NFL analyst believes the Raiders could target their defense early in the draft.

ESPN's Jordan Reid had some interesting thoughts about the Raiders just weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft. Reid started by echoing the popular narrative about Las Vegas being the perfect landing spot for Ashton Jeanty.

“Jeanty and the Raiders are one of the most linked pairings in this draft,” Reid wrote. “It makes sense because Las Vegas could use another instant-impact offensive threat along with tight end Brock Bowers, and Carroll isn't afraid to use first-round capital on running backs (see Rashaad Penny).”

Reid also suggested that the Raiders could be interested in acquiring a cornerback during the draft. He even named Texas star Jahdae Barron as an option if Las Vegas traded back in the first round.

“Cornerback could be another position the Raiders target early, especially if they decide to trade down from No. 6. Multiple league sources have mentioned Jahdae Barron (Texas) as an option if the Raiders trade back.”

Barron is widely regarded as one of the top cornerback prospects in this year's class. He believes his versatility makes him the top prospect on the board.

It is hard to argue with that opinion. Barron is capable of playing both cornerback and safety. This type of hybrid defensive back is incredibly popular on modern NFL defenses. NFL stars like Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch are just a few of this type of player who have thrived in the pros.

The Raiders would be thrilled if they could add a tone-setter in their defensive secondary.

Perhaps Las Vegas will trade up into the middle or end of the first round if Barron slides too far down the board.