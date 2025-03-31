A Los Angeles Chargers running back put his former team on blast while his new team may be checking out the wide receiver market in a few weeks. And here is the Chargers’ seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

The Chargers enter the draft with high hopes for the upcoming season. They made a playoff run in 2024. And a few good picks in the draft might spur them to even bigger heights this year.

Los Angeles picks at No. 22, bringing the baggage of needs at the wide receiver, tight end, and defensive line positions.

Chargers get safety Malaki Starks in Round 1

It makes sense for the Chargers to go with offense in the first round. But the simulator failed brutally. Not only did they get a defensive player, but also took a guy at a position they don’t need.

Starks, a Georgia product, is a fine first-round pick for most teams. But there were several guys left on the board that made much more sense. At the top of the list, defensive tackle Walter Nolen (Mississippi) would have been the perfect pick. The Chargers also could have had Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, or Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. In the real world, the Chargers take any of those guys over Starks.

Still Starks brings a nice talent, according to nfl.com.

“Three-year starter with reams of high-leverage games on his résumé,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep. Connection to the route is inconsistent in man and he’s baited out of position by misdirection, but better discipline and anticipation should clean that up.

“He’s not a true force player near the line and his pursuit angles can be raggedy but he gets guys down when he’s in position. Starks has feast-or-famine moments on tape and disappointed with his short-area testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran well in Indianapolis, though, and was impressive in interviews with teams. He is a future starter as a movable back-end piece whose consistency will determine his floor/ceiling.”

After reading that, the swing and miss by the simulator looks ugly.

At No. 55 overall, Cam Skattebo is the selection

OK, this may be too early for the Arizona State product. And once again, the simulator whiffed by passing on Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo. Bad miss here. And this is especially dumb with the Chargers signing Najee Harris. PFF needs to tinker with its AI.

Still, like Starks, Skattebo has quite a bit of potential.

“Carnage creator with a compact frame and elite contact balance,” Zierlein wrote. “Skattebo can break through second-level tacklers and careen off of bodies for extended yards after contact. He reads his blocks quickly and is more elusive in the early stages of the run than he’s probably given credit for.

“(Skattebo) lacks top-end speed and will have to contend with bigger, better tacklers on the next level. Skattebo’s effectiveness as a receiver out of the backfield should add to his draft value. His physicality and edge should bode well for him as a complementary back with three-down value who is capable of helping an offense wear down the defense.”

Chargers get edge rusher in Round 3

Oops. Another whiff pick. It’s not that SMU’s Elijah Roberts is without talent. But the Chargers would have blown their draft at this point.

Again, a talented wide receiver remained on the board in Jonah Sagaiinaea of Arizona. The Chargers will have to hope their defense makes up for a lack of threat from the wide receivers outside of Ladd McConkey.

Roberts projects as an NFL backup.

“Productive base end with good play strength who continues to add weight to his frame. Roberts has chalked up stats as a standing defender but isn’t athletic enough to play as a 3-4 outside ‘backer in the NFL and might not have the brutality to play inside at three-technique despite his size,” Zierlien wrote.

Finally, Round 4 brings a defensive lineman

Maybe the Chargers will strike gold with J.J. Pegues of Mississippi. He is a better pick at this point than Roberts as he projects as a starter.

“Compact, thick-hipped defensive lineman with versatility to play multiple positions — including short-yardage running back!” Zierlein wrote. “Pegues can be hell on wheels when he’s motivated and has it cranked up. He’s quick off the ball but not explosive into first contact as consistently as he could be. He’ll beat reach blocks and double teams if he gets his technique ironed out. He has quicker hands and feet than most opponents he’ll face and has the talent to get to the other side of the line in both phases.”

Sound the trumpets for a WR in Round 5

Yay! The Chargers would hope that Isaac TeSlaa will develop into a late-round steal. The Arkansas product has decent potential and stands 6-foot-4, weighing 214 pounds.

“He can mismatch smaller cornerbacks with his frame and play strength and is a reliable pass catcher when contested,” Zierlein wrote. “He builds up speed as a vertical slot but isn’t sudden enough to simply uncover as a possession slot against tight man.”

Four Round 6 picks net different results

The Chargers got Maryland wide receiver Taj Felton, along with tight end Jalin Conyers (Texas Tech), defensive lineman Cam’Ron Jackson (Florida), and wide receiver Chimere Dike (Florida).

Sure, flood the roster with late-round wide receivers and hope one sticks. Good strategy. Not.

The Chargers finished off with safety Dante Trader Jr. of Maryland in Round 7.

Overall, it turned into a classic bad draft for the Chargers. The simulator ignored needs and the pick of Roberts seemed incredibly atrocious. Grade: D-minus.