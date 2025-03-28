With the 2025 NFL Draft less than a month away, the rumor mill for what teams plan on doing is heating up. It's officially the peak of mock draft season, meaning the rumors are only getting hotter. For instance, rumors are floating around that the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers are heavily in the market for a receiver with their first-round picks in the draft, per Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline.

“The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers were two teams spoken about in Columbus who will look at receivers hard in the first round,” Pauline wrote.

When looking at both teams, it's not overly shocking that the Packers and Chargers are hoping for a chance to draft a receiver in the first round. Both teams have middle-level receiver rooms with plenty of room to improve.

Packers' receiver room

Jayden Reed

Romeo Doubs

Christian Watson

Dontayvion Wicks

Bo Melton

Mecole Hardman

Malik Heath

Julian Hicks

Cornelius Johnson

Tulu Griffin

Chargers' receiver room

Ladd McConkey

Mike Williams

Quentin Johnston

Jalen Reagor

Derius Davis

Brenden Rice

Dez Fitzpatrick

Jaylen Johnson

Now, when looking at both receiver rooms, neither is bad. But neither is that good either.

With the Packers, they have a lot of No. 2 receivers in an offense without a proven No. 1 guy. The Chargers, however, have a potential No. 1 in Ladd McConkey, but they don't really have an option besides him. Quentin Johnston had a much-improved second season after a two-touchdown rookie year. He could take another leap in his third year, but that's not guaranteed.

So, between the Packers and Chargers, they could be two teams interested in a first-round receiver at the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, that's not the only team looking to add receiver talent in the first round.

Steelers among Packers, Chargers in drafting first-round receiver

Along with the Packers and Chargers, rumors have the Pittsburgh Steelers and a first-round receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In fact, it's a bit more of a rumor, as the Steelers reportedly met with potential first-round receiver Emeka Egbuka on Thursday night, per Pauline's original report.

“Despite their moves this offseason . . . Egbuka had dinner with [Steelers] head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan on Tuesday night,” Pauline wrote.

So, even after the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh could reportedly add Egbuka to their receiver room in 2025.

Without a quarterback in place for the 2025 season, maybe the Steelers are hoping for a receiver room so good that it won't matter who's throwing to them. That's the only logical reason for wanting to use their first-round pick on Egbuka, unless they have plans to trade George Pickens.

However, considering the lackluster quarterback talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, it could make sense to load up on high-end receiver talent.