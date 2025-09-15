As the Los Angeles Chargers prepare for their second-straight appearance on prime time, taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City, Jim Harbaugh may be without one of his best defensive players, as linebacker Daiyan Henley has been downgraded to questionable for the contest.

That's right, with longtime starting linebacker Denzel Perryman already out with an ankle injury, Henley is questionable to play for the Bolts on Monday Night Football with an illness, with his final status expected shortly before gametime.

“LB Daiyan Henley (illness) has been added to the injury report,” the Chargers wrote on social media. “He is questionable for Monday Night's game at Las Vegas.”

Originally drafted in the third round out of Washington State in 2023, Henley slowly but surely worked his way up the depth chart in Los Angeles, going from a role player as a rookie to a 17-game starter in 2024 and a defensive captain in 2025, a true sign of confidence in the still-only-25-year-old linebacker. In Week 1, Henley held things down even without Perryman beside him for the duration, recording six tackles and a sack on the way to the 27-21 victory.

If Henley is unable to play in Week 2, the Chargers will have to dig even deeper into their depth chart to field a complete defense against the Raiders, with Troy Dye almost certainly starting at one spot and either Del'Shawn Phillips or Marlowe Wax getting the nod alongside the Oregon product in the middle of Jesse Minter's defense.