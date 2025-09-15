The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a significant blow before the 2025-26 NFL campaign even started, losing Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending knee injury in August, but they still managed to earn an impressive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. Now, LA will have to respond once more following the latest bad news. Veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman is heading to the injured reserve, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Fans were obviously prepared for this possibility after the 2021 Pro Bowler sustained a high-ankle sprain in the opener, but they had hoped for the best. Perryman will now miss, at minimum, the next four games. The Chargers will battle the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Washington Commanders during that stretch.

While a precise timetable is unclear given how unpredictable ankle sprains can be, LA will at least have the 32-year-old back at some point. He posted 39 solo tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in 11 games with the team last season. Besides his on-field contributions, Perryman is a trusted veteran who understands what drives the franchise and fan base. The Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Article Continues Below

While Perryman rehabs his ankle injury, his team will try to maintain its momentum after toppling the Chiefs. LA head coach Jim Harbaugh is adept at improvising, but this roster is quite thin at linebacker following this recent setback. He will trust defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to devise a game plan that masks some of the unit's potential deficiencies, while also looking to the offense to put the squad in position to succeed.

Justin Herbert should be brimming with confidence after lighting up KC's defense for three touchdowns. He must continue to perform like the franchise cornerstone he is if the Chargers are going to overcome their injury woes.

A notable team showing in Monday night's face-off with the Raiders could go a long way in reassuring fans amid the Denzel Perryman IR move. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.