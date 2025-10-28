Derwin James and Mekhi Becton have made their first steps toward clearing the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 9 injury report.

James and Becton both exited the team's Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. However, head coach Jim Harbaugh noted that both are expected to practice on Tuesday, according to Daniel Popper of ‘The Athletic.'

Derwin James (ankle) is practicing today. pic.twitter.com/gqQsslt5KB — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

How much James and Becton practice remains to be seen. Regardless, assuming neither suffers a setback, both should be in the Week 9 lineup.

As a four-time All-Pro and the best safety of all time in Harbaugh's mind, James' absence would undoubtedly hurt the Chargers' defense. The star safety has played a significant role in Los Angeles' allowing just 184.5 passing yards per game through eight weeks, sixth-fewest in the league.

Becton missing any additional time would also lower the Chargers' offensive ceiling. Los Angeles' offensive line has been banged up all season, leading to Justin Herbert taking the fourth-most sacks in the NFL.

Derwin James, Mekhi Becton top Chargers' early injury report

James and Becton headline a robust injury report that is beginning to pile up on Harbaugh and the Chargers. Los Angeles recently ruled budding star Tarheeb Still out for multiple weeks with a sprained MCL and remains without Omarion Hampton, Da'Shawn Hand and Junior Colson.

Harbaugh noted that Hampton is “getting better,” but the rookie still has at least one more week on injured reserve before he can return to practice. Kimani Vidal has admirably held down the fort in his absence, while Hassan Haskins also deals with a lingering injury.

However, the Chargers received another positive injury report early in Week 9. The team expects fourth-year cornerback Deane Leonard to practice soon for the first time in 2025. Leonard has been on injured reserve all season with a leg injury.

Leonard is not a game-changing star, but he has been a valuable special teams contributor throughout his career. Harbaugh said that the team will open Leonard's 21-day practice window in the coming days, according to Chargers.com.