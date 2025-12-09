The Los Angeles Chargers have been wondering if Justin Herbert will suit up after having surgery on his left hand last week, and it looks like he is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. One of his teammates, Keenan Allen, already believed that Herbert would tough it out and play, and has always been impressed by his quarterback's toughness.

“His toughness has been through the roof,” Allen said on ESPN. “I remember his first game here on this field, he runs through a linebacker head-on, and the linebacker gets hurt… It's impressive for sure, but it's nothing we don't see every day. I knew when he came back last game that he was going to play this week.

Keenan Allen is not surprised to see Justin Herbert back on the field ⚡ "He's definitely going to go out there and show the world how tough he is." pic.twitter.com/QxhUb3mYT9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Herbert suffered a broken bone in his left hand during their win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. He underwent surgery on Dec. 1, and it was uncertain if he would be ready to play in their game against the Eagles, but he always said that he was approaching it as if he was playing. Head coach John Harbaugh had been optimistic about his quarterback's status, and the team labeled him as questionable for the game.

He feels as if he was always going to play, and as Allen noted, that just shows how tough the quarterback is.

There's no surprise that Herbert is playing, especially with the Chargers in the thick of a tight playoff race. They have a good chance of making the playoffs, but they will have to close out the season strong.

Herbert has kept the Chargers rocking this season, and he has thrown for 2,842 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. That's the type of production the Chargers will need from Herbert against the Eagles, and for the rest of the season if he doesn't have any setbacks with his left hand.