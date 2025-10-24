The Los Angeles Chargers are a vastly different team than the one that took the field for the first three weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season. Some will say the recent decline is just another example of the Bolts being the Bolts, but injuries have undeniably had a negative effect on both offense and defense. LA watched another core player go down in Thursday's game versus the Minnesota Vikings. Star safety Derwin James suffered an ankle injury early and was eventually ruled out, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

The 2018-19 First-Team All-Pro and two-time Second-Team All-Pro was seen in a walking boot, raising the level of exasperation that is currently sweeping through this perpetually tormented fan base.

Even when things are going good, the Chargers get hit hard

Shortly after valuable offensive tackle Joe Alt returned to the field for the first time since Week 4, one of the team's top defensive players left the game with a potentially concerning injury. James has one interception, one and a half sacks, 28 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and nine total pressures this season. Safety Tony Jefferson and guard Mekhi Becton also sustained injuries versus the Vikings. Jim Harbaugh's squad desperately needs a turn of good luck.

Los Angeles has a three-possession lead in the fourth quarter at time of print and will improve to 5-3 on the campaign, but make no mistake, it is reeling right now. The Chargers have lost a huge piece of their identity after enduring so many injuries. Formulating a strong game plan is extremely taxing under these circumstances. This group is doing what it can to stay relevant in a league that features more parity than normal. Everyone has their breaking point, though.

The Chargers cannot plausibly withstand much more misfortune before they enter an ugly skid. If Derwin James is headed for an extended absence, LA may have to employ an unreasonable amount of creativity on defense moving forward. Fans are praying to the football gods, begging for mercy.