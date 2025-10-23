The Los Angeles Chargers earned a huge boost ahead of their Thursday Night Football showdown. Star tackle Joe Alt will be back action against the Minnesota Vikings following his NFL injury.

Alt was rumored to make his return on Wednesday. His name never showed up on the list of inactive players for the Bolts ahead of the TNF game.

The former first round selection through Jim Harbaugh first tried returning ahead of the Sunday Indianapolis Colts showdown.

L.A. ended up placing him on the inactive list due to his ankle ailment. Indy ended up pummeling the Bolts 38-24.

How Chargers line fared without Joe Alt

The Alt-less Chargers line allowed three sacks of Justin Herbert, including two from DeForest Buckner. It became one of their worst protection outings this season.

Article Continues Below

L.A. previously only allowed one sack against the Miami Dolphins in the 29-27 road win. But the front five struggled containing the Washington Commanders' fierce rush — piling five sacks in the 27-10 romp of the Bolts.

Alt isn't the only key active player for the interconference showdown.

Nyheim Hynes is ready to roll in the backfield along with Jaret Patterson. Both are stepping in amid the other notable injuries on the Chargers: Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins.

Los Angeles can now focus on ending its rare home losing streak. After beating the Denver Broncos in Inglewood, the Bolts haven't won at home since that Sept. 21 meeting.

They'll aim to end their month-long victory drought inside SoFi Stadium now that Alt can return.