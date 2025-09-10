The Los Angeles Chargers' season-opening victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil, continued Jim Harbaugh’s career trend of winning early. With the result, Harbaugh improved to 6-0 in Week 1 games as an NFL head coach, tying the record for most opening wins without a loss, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

More importantly, he proved his Chargers are capable of taking down the defending AFC champions on a global stage. Justin Herbert led the way with 318 passing yards, three touchdowns, and 32 rushing yards, while receivers Quentin Johnson and Keenan Allen combined for three scores.

The bigger picture, however, is Harbaugh's trajectory. The Chiefs have owned the AFC West for nine straight years, but evaluators now believe that streak could be in jeopardy.

“He has a team that can win the West, which would be an accomplishment,” one NFC executive told ESPN, speaking about his promising start with the Chargers.

Article Continues Below

Analysts have noted how offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system has evolved in Year 2, with Herbert throwing more than he did in 2024 while still maintaining balance. Los Angeles scored in all four quarters and wasn't afraid to throw late with a lead, showing Harbaugh's adaptability.

At 12-6 since his arrival, the Chargers look like a complete team built to contend, and Harbaugh's name is already surfacing in early Coach of the Year discussions.

His impact goes beyond the box score. Jim Harbaugh's leadership has instilled a new edge in the Chargers' locker room, with toughness and detail-oriented preparation standing out. Beating Kansas City in Week 1 is not just a big win; it's a statement that Los Angeles is no longer content to play second fiddle in the AFC West. If Harbaugh manages to break the Chiefs' division stranglehold, it could cement his case for Coach of the Year.

Fans got a taste of that new culture in Harbaugh's fiery game-ball ceremony after the win, a clip that quickly went viral. His passion showed a united team ready to push past old barriers. For a franchise searching for consistency, Harbaugh might be the missing piece.