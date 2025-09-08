All things point to Justin Herbert and Madison Beer dating, as the two hit up the city on a date after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two have been linked for a few weeks, and they were spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 6, 2025 (via the New York Post).

Herbert was wearing a black T-shirt and dark jeans, and Beer wore sunglasses and a polka-dotted top as they left Delilah. It looks like they were joined by Herbert's second-year left tackle, Joe Alt.

Are Chargers' Justin Herbert and Madison Beer dating?

Rumors of Herbert and Beer's relationship have been swirling in recent weeks. They were seen hanging in August 2025 on the set of her music video in Los Angeles. Since then, they have been spotted going out.

Neither has publicly commented on their relationship. So, fans will have to wait on them for official confirmation. Perhaps Beer will be seen going to another Chargers game as she did in December 2024.

Now, the Chargers will turn their attention to their other division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. They will then play the Denver Broncos, another division rival, in Week 3.

The Chargers and Chiefs played a tight game in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, September 5, 2025. While the Chiefs were coming off a Super Bowl 59 appearance, they lost.

The Chargers were up 13-6 going into halftime. The Chiefs had a surge late, but Herbert stepped up to the plate. Herbert had a fantastic game, completing 25 of 34 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 32 yards, including a clutch run on 3rd & 14 to end the game.

Herbert is starting his sixth season in the NFL. He was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after playing college football at Oregon.

Upon his debut, Herbert threw an NFL record 396 completions and 31 touchdowns as a rookie. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts.

In his second season, Herbert threw for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns, earning him his first Pro Bowl nod. Herbert has failed to throw 4,000 yards in the last two seasons.

Jim Harbaugh brought a run-first approach to the Chargers. In 2024, he threw 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.