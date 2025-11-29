WWE NXT stars Trick Williams and Lash Legend are now officially engaged. On the night of Nov. 28, 2025, Legend shared the delightful news on social media. Lash Legend tagged her fiancé and the former NXT Champion as she uploaded the video on her Instagram about their relationship update.

In the video, Legend and Williams were seen celebrating Thanksgiving with their family when Williams dropped to one knee and offered her the ring.

“I was gonna wait,” Williams claimed in the video. “I’ll do this later. But I feel it. Everybody being here. I’m thankful for God, I’m thankful for Anriel.”

As Legend shared the heartwarming news on her socials, she also penned down an emotional note. “As I’m making this post Im getting emotional again but of pure joy, happiness, and peace,” Legend wrote. “If you know me, you know I don't play about my man! I love him more than words could ever put together. So honored blessed and thankful to spend the rest of my life with my handsome bestie.”

Last year, the couple was involved in a storyline on NXT where Williams feuded with Noam Dar of the Meta-Four. Their on-screen tension soon evolved into romance. However, the duo soon parted ways to pursue their own solo goals. Although Williams and Legend have been dating since their training days at the Performance Center.

Both extremely talented and two of the most promising stars on the roster, Legend was recently called up to the main roster. She has now formed an alliance with Nia Jax and is scheduled to be a part of the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match.

On the other hand, Trick Williams is currently on the hunt for the NXT Championship and recently battled Ricky Saints in a losing cause.