The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a period of significant transition following a 16-3 playoff loss to the New England Patriots. This defeat marked the end of Jim Harbaugh’s second season and triggered a series of changes within the coaching staff. Most notably, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter departed to become the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

In response, Harbaugh is already trying to hire Mike McDaniel to replace Greg Roman on offense. Now, the focus shifts to finding a defensive leader who can maintain high standards while working alongside Harbaugh to push the franchise deeper into the 2026 postseason.

The team has officially moved forward with its search by completing an interview with Aubrey Pleasant for the defensive coordinator position. Pleasant currently serves as the assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

His impact was evident during the 2025 season, as the Rams' defense finished tenth in points allowed and fifth in total takeaways. Pleasant brings a wealth of experience from four other NFL organizations and the University of Michigan.

As a member of the Sean McVay coaching tree, he represents a modern approach to defensive scheming that could provide a tactical balance to the new offensive direction.

In addition to Pleasant, the Chargers have expressed interest in Zach Orr, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator. This move is noteworthy because Orr recently worked alongside Minter, providing a level of familiarity the Chargers value.

Although the Ravens experienced some statistical regression in 2025, specifically ranking near the bottom of the league in sacks, Orr is still regarded as a highly capable defensive mind. The Chargers believe they understand his track record well, making him a candidate to stabilize a unit that was among the league’s best last year.

As Harbaugh prepares for his third year, the choice of defensive coordinator will be vital. The organization wants a leader who can continue the success established by Minter while adapting to the AFC landscape.

By interviewing Pleasant and Orr, the Chargers are signaling a commitment to elite coaching and schematic consistency. Fans are waiting to see which specialist will take the reins to help the team overcome its recent playoff hurdles.