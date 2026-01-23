Once again, the Los Angeles Chargers were one-and-done in the playoffs. Head coach Jim Harbaugh's second season once again ended in the postseason's opening round, losing to the second-seeded New England Patriots 16-3 on the road. After the defeat, Harbaugh's staff has undergone some significant changes. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter accepted the Baltimore Ravens' head coaching role earlier Thursday, and Harbaugh is already looking for his replacement. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X (formerly Twitter), Los Angeles has requested to interview Aubrey Pleasant, the assistant head coach of their in-city rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.

“The #Chargers have requested #Rams assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant to interview for their vacant DC job, source said,” Rapoport posted. “The 2025 #Rams defense ranked 10th in points allowed and 5th in total takeaways. A name to watch.”

Pleasant is coming off his first season as the Rams' assistant head coach. In addition to those duties, the veteran coach has served as the team's defensive passing game coordinator since the 2023 season. He has held positions with four other NFL teams, as well as a college football powerhouse at the University of Michigan. Is Pleasant ready to take the next step as a defensive play caller?

Chargers rebuilding coaching staff ahead of Jim Harbaugh's third year

Minter's strong two-year stint as the Chargers' defensive coordinator helped lead him back to Baltimore. As the Ravens' new head coach takes charge over the coming days, his former boss will be busy locking in a new leader for the defense. In addition to Minter's departure, Harbaugh also fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman, a longtime collaborator. In his stead, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will lead the Los Angeles offensive attack.

If hired, Pleasant would be quite the contrast to McDaniel. Before his four seasons in charge of the Dolphins, McDaniel was the offensive coordinator under San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Pleasant would be a hire from a similar branch of the Shanahan coaching tree, as Rams head coach Sean McVay worked alongside Shanahan at several stops. As Harbaugh enters year three, the hope is that two new coordinators will help push the Chargers over the hump. Will Pleasant get his first chance at calling an NFL defense with SoFi Stadium's other home tenant?