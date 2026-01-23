The Los Angeles Chargers had a great 2025 season. Los Angeles went 11-6 during the regular season, though they stumbled against New England in the playoffs. The Chargers had one of the best defenses in the league in 2025, which made it inevitable that DC Jesse Minter would be hired as a head coach. Now LA needs to find his replacement after he accepted a head coaching job in Baltimore.

In an odd twist of fate, LA has already asked to speak with one of Baltimore's coaches to replace Minter.

The Chargers have requested to interview Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr for the team's vacant coordinator role, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Orr has spent the past two seasons as the leader of Baltimore's defense.

It is interesting that Orr previously worked alongside Minter with the Chargers. That past connection to LA makes the team's decision to request an interview make a lot of sense.

It remains to be seen if Minter would like to keep Orr on as a defensive coordinator. But Orr will likely want to explore his options after John Harbaugh left the Ravens. Minter may also want the opportunity to interview multiple candidates before hiring his DC.

The Ravens took a step back on defense in 2025. But on the face of it, Orr does not seem like the one responsible for that backslide.

Baltimore ranked around the middle of the NFL in terms of yards and points allowed per game. Some of that regression should be expected, as defensive success often fluctuates between seasons in the NFL.

But one huge problem was Baltimore pass rush, which only generated 30 sacks during the regular season. That was tied for 30th in the league.

Ultimately, the Chargers know Orr better than almost any other franchise in the NFL. Their interest suggests that Orr has the knowledge and track record needed to thrive as a defensive coordinator. Even if the 2025 season was rough in Baltimore.

It will be fascinating to see if Orr gains traction as LA's main defensive coordinator candidate.