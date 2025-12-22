The Los Angeles Chargers took down the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 on Sunday after a close first half. The Bolts did now allow any points in the second half as their defense once again proved they are one of the best units in the NFL.

Some news broke about this team on Monday. One bit of news was that linebacker Denzel Perryman was suspended two games for repeated violations of player safety. The other was an injury update on backup running back Kimani Vidal. Vidal has had a strong season filling in for running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. On Sunday against the Cowboys, Vidal left the game with a neck injury. The good news is that it is not feared to be a serious injury.

“Chargers RB Kimani Vidal, who left Sunday's win over the Cowboys early, was diagnosed with a neck strain and is considered day-to-day, source says after the MRI. Vidal could miss time, but the belief is that it's not serious.”

Vidal has been a beast for the Bolts in 2025. In 12 games, the running back has averaged 4.2 yards per carry, leading to 631 yards and three touchdowns. Vidal did not get much action early on in the season, with Hampton and Harris getting a majority of the touches. Even Hassan Haskins was ahead of him on the depth chart. However, all three of those guys got hurt, so Vidal had to step up, and he became a very good back for Greg Roman's offense. Vidal added 15 catches for 138 yards and one touchdown as well.

With Vidal potentially out for a few weeks, Haskins will re-insert his name into the mix. Hampton, Haskins, and Jaret Patterson should be the trio to end the regular season. Haskins and Patterson have combined for 48 carries and one touchdown on the season.