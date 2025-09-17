The Los Angeles Chargers muscled their way to a 2-0 start with huge divisional wins. But Ladd McConkey rose as the first in-season major NFL injury ahead of Week 3.

The wide receiver didn't practice with a biceps injury, according to NFL insider for The 33rd Team Ari Meirov Wednesday. McConkey is one of seven Chargers players to land on the Wednesday injury report. Even joining star cornerback Tarheeb Still and tight end Will Dissly.

McConkey caught a team-high five catches alongside Keenan Allen in the Chargers' 20-9 victory on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. The second-year WR finished with only 48 yards.

Now his status for Sunday against the Denver Broncos looks bleak amid the upper body injury.

Chargers watching young WR blossom next to Ladd McConkey

If McConkey isn't cleared, the Bolts and head coach Jim Harbaugh have another WR to turn to — a young option starting to step up.

Quentin Johnston entered the season feeling the hot seat. The third-year wideout faced losing ground in the WR room as Tre Harris entered the picture via the NFL Draft. Johnston even floated as a trade idea for the Minnesota Vikings back in August.

But Johnston overcame an early concussion to deliver big plays Monday. He hit a mark not seen since Antonio Gates in the 11-point victory — scoring three touchdowns in the first two games.

Justin Herbert hit the tall former first rounder on a 60-yard touchdown strike that built the lead to 17-6 inside Allegiant Stadium. L.A. eventually turned to defense to seal the road win.

Johnston looked solid in the season opener down in Brazil, too. He caught five passes for 79 yards in helping lead the upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21.

His Chargers are now predicted to improve to 3-0 after hosting the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium Sunday. But McConkey's status is now too be determined.