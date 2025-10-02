The Los Angeles Chargers remain without a definitive Mekhi Becton injury update ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Washington Commanders. The guard has battled injuries all season, leaving his status up in the air yet again.

After missing the team's Week 4 game against the New York Giants, Becton returned to practice on Thursday. However, he remained limited with a non-contact jersey on and primarily performed individual drills, according to Daniel Popper of ‘The Athletic.'

Becton reportedly went through warmups with the rest of the unit before working out privately with offensive line coach Nick Hardwick, per ESPN's Kris Rhim.

Mekhi Becton went through warmups and this below and then worked off to the side with asst offensive line coach Nick Hardwick during the period of practice open to media https://t.co/k11Z8bQHN2 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) October 2, 2025

Becton has appeared in three of the Chargers' first four games, and he has only taken the field for 138 of the team's 272 offensive snaps thus far. He played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 2 before being limited to just 36 percent in Week 3 and sitting out of Week 4.

If Becton misses another week, Jamaree Salyer will be in line for another start. Salyer has allowed one sack in each of Los Angeles' last two games.

Mekhi Becton tops Chargers' peculiar Week 5 injury report

Article Continues Below

Becton is one of the Chargers' most concerning injuries, but he is far from the only notable inclusion. Los Angeles is also awaiting updates on left tackle Joe Alt and tight end Will Dissly, who both sat out in Week 4. Alt is reportedly doubtful, further emphasizing the importance of Becton's status.

The Chargers also list star safety Derwin James Jr. and cornerback Tarheeb Still as questionable. Both players have been limited in practices with respective leg injuries.

Los Angeles is not the only team dealing with injuries, as the Commanders appear to be limited yet again. Washington seems destined to get quarterback Jayden Daniels back from a two-game absence, but it has already ruled out starting receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown.

After playing on the East Coast in Week 4, the Chargers return to SoFi Stadium to host the Commanders in Week 5. Both teams enter the game off losses, with Los Angeles losing its undefeated record to the Giants and Washington falling to 2-2 after falling to the Atlanta Falcons.